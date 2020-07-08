2327 South 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Three bedroom one bath with a great layout and a great location. It is a little homely on the outside, but great on the inside. Just a couple minutes for I-35, five minutes to KU Med, seven minutes to downtown, nine minutes to plaza, eight minutes to westport. Has central air, newer windows, large eat in kitchen. Good sized laundry room on the main level. Covered porch on the front of the house. Carpet and paint are brand new. This house provides so much more the money.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700

