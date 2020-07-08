All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2327 South 9th Street

2327 S 9 St · No Longer Available
Location

2327 S 9 St, Kansas City, KS 66103
Shawnee Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Three bedroom one bath with a great layout and a great location. It is a little homely on the outside, but great on the inside. Just a couple minutes for I-35, five minutes to KU Med, seven minutes to downtown, nine minutes to plaza, eight minutes to westport. Has central air, newer windows, large eat in kitchen. Good sized laundry room on the main level. Covered porch on the front of the house. Carpet and paint are brand new. This house provides so much more the money.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $700
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 South 9th Street have any available units?
2327 South 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 South 9th Street have?
Some of 2327 South 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2327 South 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2327 South 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2327 South 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2327 South 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2327 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2327 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2327 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2327 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 South 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

