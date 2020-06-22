2310 West 41st Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This house is a block west of KU Med on 41st Avenue. It is a big (1,652 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom 2 bath, that could easily be used as a four bedroom. The first floor bedroom is a suite. There is a sitting room adjoining it. The other two bedrooms are upstairs. At the top of the stairs is a nice room that could be used for desks or a lounge. The house central air, with a separate air conditioning for the upstairs, so it stays cool. Hardwood floors in the foyer and large living/dining room. The house has a one car garage. Plenty of storage in the basement. Location is ideal. You are a one minute walk to campus, and less than ten minutes by car to the plaza and westport.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.