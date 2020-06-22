All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
2310 West 41st Avenue
2310 West 41st Avenue

2310 W 41 Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2310 W 41 Ave, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This house is a block west of KU Med on 41st Avenue. It is a big (1,652 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom 2 bath, that could easily be used as a four bedroom. The first floor bedroom is a suite. There is a sitting room adjoining it. The other two bedrooms are upstairs. At the top of the stairs is a nice room that could be used for desks or a lounge. The house central air, with a separate air conditioning for the upstairs, so it stays cool. Hardwood floors in the foyer and large living/dining room. The house has a one car garage. Plenty of storage in the basement. Location is ideal. You are a one minute walk to campus, and less than ten minutes by car to the plaza and westport.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

