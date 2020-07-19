2300 North 35th Street

Amenities

Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635 this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents!



Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and bedroom, this light and bright cottage home will surely win your heart.



The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, Laminate hardwood flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances! The bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities, tile, and fixtures as well.



Don't let the front of this home fool you, there is more than enough room for you and your entire family!



Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.