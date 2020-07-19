All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2300 North 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
2300 North 35th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:50 PM

2300 North 35th Street

2300 North 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2300 North 35th Street, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Parallel Parkway and I-635 this 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents!

Featuring stunning original hardwood flooring throughout the main living space and bedroom, this light and bright cottage home will surely win your heart.

The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, Laminate hardwood flooring, and brand new stainless steel appliances!  The bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities, tile, and fixtures as well.

Don't let the front of this home fool you, there is more than enough room for you and your entire family!

Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 North 35th Street have any available units?
2300 North 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 North 35th Street have?
Some of 2300 North 35th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 North 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2300 North 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 North 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 North 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2300 North 35th Street offer parking?
No, 2300 North 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2300 North 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 North 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 North 35th Street have a pool?
No, 2300 North 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2300 North 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 2300 North 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 North 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2300 North 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Sun River Apartments
1080 402 River Falls Rd
Kansas City, KS 66111
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with BalconiesKansas City Apartments with Parking
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale
Victory Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City