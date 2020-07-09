All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2236 W 41st Ave

2236 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2236 West 41st Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66103
Rosedale

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Paid Parking Near KU Med Behind Commerce Bank - Sick of having to park blocks away from work/school & then having to walk in the rain or snow?
We offer a parking spot that is not to far away and is reasonably priced.
Our parking lot is located right behind the Commerce Bank & Taco Bell on Rainbow, which is just minutes away from the main KU Hospital entrance.
We currently offer quarterly rates at only $145.
Make sure to reach out to us today to get your name on our waiting list.
We will need your name, phone number, and email address if you want to just hit the "contact us" button.
*There is no need to Apply Now*

(RLNE4652083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 W 41st Ave have any available units?
2236 W 41st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2236 W 41st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2236 W 41st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 W 41st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2236 W 41st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2236 W 41st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2236 W 41st Ave offers parking.
Does 2236 W 41st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 W 41st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 W 41st Ave have a pool?
No, 2236 W 41st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2236 W 41st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2236 W 41st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 W 41st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2236 W 41st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 W 41st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 W 41st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

