Last updated March 16 2020 at 9:40 PM

2220 Lathrop Avenue

2220 Lathrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Lathrop Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66104
Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 3 bedroom home in KCK has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances provided at move in. Lots of off street parking, and a covered front porch. New kitchen counters and cabinets.

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
$685
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Lathrop Avenue have any available units?
2220 Lathrop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Lathrop Avenue have?
Some of 2220 Lathrop Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Lathrop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Lathrop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Lathrop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Lathrop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Lathrop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Lathrop Avenue offers parking.
Does 2220 Lathrop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Lathrop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Lathrop Avenue have a pool?
No, 2220 Lathrop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Lathrop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2220 Lathrop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Lathrop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Lathrop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
