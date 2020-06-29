2220 Lathrop Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 3 bedroom home in KCK has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen appliances provided at move in. Lots of off street parking, and a covered front porch. New kitchen counters and cabinets.



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

$685

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.