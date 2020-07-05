All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, KS
1944 N 80th Ct
1944 N 80th Ct

1944 North 80th Ct · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Victory Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1944 North 80th Ct, Kansas City, KS 66112
Victory Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa7e53f0ed ---- $500 Move In Special - for lease beginning by 10/1/19. The high ceilings, plenty of spaceand open floorplan give this 2-story home lots of light and spacious feel.The living room, dining and kitchen are one completely open space and have 9-foot ceilings. The main floor also includes the master bedroom and full bath. Upper floor features 2 more bedrooms and a huge full bath. All the bedrooms have big closets, walk-ins in theupstairs rooms. Full unfinished daylight basement with single car attached garage.All electric home (no gas). Nice newer neighborhoodjust west of 78thand Parallel, with easy access to lots of dining and retail and close to the Legends shopping and entertainment area, and the new Cerner complex. Some photos are of an identical floor plan next door, so some finishes will vary. Thisproperty is not available for Section 8 housing. AVAILABLE: August 26 LEASE TERM: One or more years, ending in June PETS: Considered based on breed, size, age BASEMENT: Unfinished daylight basement FENCED YARD: No LAWN CARE: Not provided Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refunable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 N 80th Ct have any available units?
1944 N 80th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1944 N 80th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1944 N 80th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 N 80th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1944 N 80th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1944 N 80th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1944 N 80th Ct offers parking.
Does 1944 N 80th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1944 N 80th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 N 80th Ct have a pool?
No, 1944 N 80th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1944 N 80th Ct have accessible units?
No, 1944 N 80th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 N 80th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1944 N 80th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1944 N 80th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1944 N 80th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

