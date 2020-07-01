Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

1828 S. 16th St. Available 11/21/19 3 Bedroom near Roeland Park - Wonderful, centrally located three bedroom, one bath house in Kansas City, Kansas three minutes from Roeland Park shops. It is within ten minutes from downtown, plaza, westport and KU Med. This house has a great layout with a nice big living room, eat-in kitchen and a very nice laundry room on the main level. There is plenty of room for storage in the tidy garage (outside entrance). In back is a good size, flat yard, great for play. Hard wood floors throughout (laundry room is pergo, and bath and kitchen are vinyl). Newer central air, water heater, plumbing and windows so it should be an efficient, reliable house. You can fill out an application at obryan.net. Email, call or text John to get showing at john@obryan.net or (913) 963-499. We do not accept section 8.



(RLNE5315081)