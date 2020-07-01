All apartments in Kansas City
1828 S. 16th St.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1828 S. 16th St.

1828 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1828 South 16th Street, Kansas City, KS 66103
Shawnee Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1828 S. 16th St. Available 11/21/19 3 Bedroom near Roeland Park - Wonderful, centrally located three bedroom, one bath house in Kansas City, Kansas three minutes from Roeland Park shops. It is within ten minutes from downtown, plaza, westport and KU Med. This house has a great layout with a nice big living room, eat-in kitchen and a very nice laundry room on the main level. There is plenty of room for storage in the tidy garage (outside entrance). In back is a good size, flat yard, great for play. Hard wood floors throughout (laundry room is pergo, and bath and kitchen are vinyl). Newer central air, water heater, plumbing and windows so it should be an efficient, reliable house. You can fill out an application at obryan.net. Email, call or text John to get showing at john@obryan.net or (913) 963-499. We do not accept section 8.

(RLNE5315081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 S. 16th St. have any available units?
1828 S. 16th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 S. 16th St. have?
Some of 1828 S. 16th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 S. 16th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1828 S. 16th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 S. 16th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1828 S. 16th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1828 S. 16th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1828 S. 16th St. offers parking.
Does 1828 S. 16th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 S. 16th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 S. 16th St. have a pool?
No, 1828 S. 16th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1828 S. 16th St. have accessible units?
No, 1828 S. 16th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 S. 16th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 S. 16th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

