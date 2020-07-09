All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1522 Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
1522 Valley Road
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1522 Valley Road

1522 Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1522 Valley Road, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You really must come and see this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home!  Located just off of State Ave. and 47th St. this is the perfect location for any city commuter.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, and tons of windows that allow the entire home to fill with natural light, you are sure to fall in love with this place.

The kitchen in this home has been completely updated with laminate hardwood flooring, new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, fixtures, and more!  The bathroom has also been fully updated with new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well.  This place really does feel brand new!

Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Valley Road have any available units?
1522 Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Valley Road have?
Some of 1522 Valley Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 1522 Valley Road offer parking?
No, 1522 Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Valley Road have a pool?
No, 1522 Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 1522 Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave
Kansas City, KS 66101
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City