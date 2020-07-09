1522 Valley Road

Amenities

You really must come and see this beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home! Located just off of State Ave. and 47th St. this is the perfect location for any city commuter.



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, and tons of windows that allow the entire home to fill with natural light, you are sure to fall in love with this place.



The kitchen in this home has been completely updated with laminate hardwood flooring, new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, fixtures, and more! The bathroom has also been fully updated with new tile, vanity, and fixtures as well. This place really does feel brand new!



Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.