1521 N 63rd Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

1521 N 63rd Place

1521 North 63rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1521 North 63rd Place, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Home! - This comfortable 1/2 duplex home features a cozy eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and carpet in the spacious living room, enormous storage room and one-car garage all for an affordable price! Showings will begin 3/9/2020.

Section 8 not accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.

Minimum qualifications:
Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
1 month of pay stubs to prove income
Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
No eviction(s) in the last 4 years

(RLNE1937777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

