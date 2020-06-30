1521 N 63rd Place

Amenities
Fantastic 2 Bedroom Home! - This comfortable 1/2 duplex home features a cozy eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and carpet in the spacious living room, enormous storage room and one-car garage all for an affordable price! Showings will begin 3/9/2020.
Section 8 not accepted.
Pets welcome with deposit of half of one month rent.
$25 application for all occupants over 18.
Minimum qualifications:
Income equal to 3 times the rental rate
1 month of pay stubs to prove income
Rental verification from previous landlord(s)
No eviction(s) in the last 4 years
(RLNE1937777)