1424 N 63rd Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5af59a0b7 ---- You'll love this roomy split-level duplex with a large kitchen and kitchen island for extra seating. The dining room leads to the sliding glass doors for views to the outside. Carpeted throughout makes things cozy in the upcoming cooler months. We love the one-car garage for parking. This townhome is priced right and will not last! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!