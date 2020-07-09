All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1424 N 63rd Terrace

1424 N 63rd Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1424 N 63rd Ter, Kansas City, KS 66102
Coronado

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c5af59a0b7 ---- You'll love this roomy split-level duplex with a large kitchen and kitchen island for extra seating. The dining room leads to the sliding glass doors for views to the outside. Carpeted throughout makes things cozy in the upcoming cooler months. We love the one-car garage for parking. This townhome is priced right and will not last! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 N 63rd Terrace have any available units?
1424 N 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 N 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 1424 N 63rd Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 N 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1424 N 63rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 N 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 N 63rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1424 N 63rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1424 N 63rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 1424 N 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 N 63rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 N 63rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 1424 N 63rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1424 N 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1424 N 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 N 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 N 63rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

