Kansas City, KS
1236 Budd Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1236 Budd Cir

1236 Budd Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Budd Circle, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9cf17c00f0 ----
*CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL FEBRUARY 15th!

Modern Conveniences & Entertainment, All Within Your Reach at Delaware Ridge. Only a 10 minute drive to the Legends & Kansas Speedway. Located at 134th & State Ave. Easy highway access in all directions!

Our Delaware Ridge duplexes feature gorgeous granite counter tops in the kitchen, a bright dining space and a breakfast bar. With three bedrooms, an open concept main living area and an unfinished basement; there is no lack of space in your new home.

Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with granite countertops and great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement.

Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level.

Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space.

Please note, interior and exterior colors will vary by unit.

Delaware Ridge Community Park includes shelter, playground and historical silo. Elementary school within walking distance.

Just North of Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre (Sandstone).
Directly West of the Legends Shopping Center & the Kansas Speedway.
Casey\'s General Store at the entry of community.

Easy Highway access to 170 & 435 !

Near Shawnee, Leavenworth, Lenexa, Lawrence Topeka and Platte City.

Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets, plus a monthly pet rent that is based upon the full grown weight of each animal:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy.html

For more information or to fill out an application, please visit our website:
http://www.priebpropertymanagement.com/delaware-ridge.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Budd Cir have any available units?
1236 Budd Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 Budd Cir have?
Some of 1236 Budd Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Budd Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Budd Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Budd Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Budd Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Budd Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Budd Cir offers parking.
Does 1236 Budd Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Budd Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Budd Cir have a pool?
No, 1236 Budd Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Budd Cir have accessible units?
No, 1236 Budd Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Budd Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 Budd Cir has units with dishwashers.
