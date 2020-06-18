735 West Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location in the heart of Zionsville's Village- walkable to parks and rail trail and library, and Main brick street dining and shopping- and 4 star Zionsville schools. Mostly main floor living with large eat-in kitchen, great rm with fireplace, 2 beds and 2 full baths on main level. Family rm and 1 bed + 1 full bath on WALK OUT lower level, very unusual in the Village. Surprise gem is screened porch on Main level, just off great room, with fab unobstructed view of quaint Village street- no homes near by! And this level is above walk out basement so floats 1 story above fenced yard- wow! Kitchen boasts brand new, never used SS appliances, fresh paint and huge laundry that doubles as walk-in pantry- w/d included- move in ready!