All apartments in Zionsville
Find more places like 730 South US 421.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zionsville, IN
/
730 South US 421
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:54 PM

730 South US 421

730 S US 421 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zionsville
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

730 S US 421, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome home to this fantastic Zionsville home which sits on three quarters of an acre lot. Loads of upgrades which include: Newer Trane Furnace; Pella Windows; Poured concrete floor in garage; New garage door opener; Electrical Wiring run to garage for lighting interior & exterior motion sensor coach lights; addition of a screened porch with two doors - one a doggy door; New sidewalk to garage; new well pump & holding tank; added insulation in attic & crawl space for more efficient heating and cooling; new water spigot; new shelving in laundry room; Added a coat closet; new Levalor Shades in bedrooms; New Black Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Microwave and Range. Granite Counters, Newer Laminate Floors; Update Baths. Full Rear Fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 South US 421 have any available units?
730 South US 421 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 730 South US 421 have?
Some of 730 South US 421's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 South US 421 currently offering any rent specials?
730 South US 421 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 South US 421 pet-friendly?
No, 730 South US 421 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 730 South US 421 offer parking?
Yes, 730 South US 421 offers parking.
Does 730 South US 421 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 South US 421 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 South US 421 have a pool?
No, 730 South US 421 does not have a pool.
Does 730 South US 421 have accessible units?
No, 730 South US 421 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 South US 421 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 South US 421 has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 South US 421 have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 South US 421 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd
Zionsville, IN 46077
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway
Zionsville, IN 46077
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr
Zionsville, IN 46077
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir
Zionsville, IN 46077

Similar Pages

Zionsville 1 BedroomsZionsville 2 Bedrooms
Zionsville Apartments under $1,100Zionsville Apartments under $1,200
Zionsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Peru, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion