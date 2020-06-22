6749 Wimbledon Drive

Let’s celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This home just yells "Wow!" Lots of ceramic tile on the main level. Spacious eat-in kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large great room and big windows with lots of natural light. 4 great sized rooms upstairs. Roomy master suite has over sized closet and master bath with dual vanity. Don't wait on this one!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
