Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nicely updated rental in Zionsville Village- short walk to Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and trails and Eagle elementary. 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Good sized living room, and large eat-in kitchen with laundry hook ups. Tons of light-loving windows.Sound proof wall shared with apartment next door(this is half of a duplex). Parking in private back yard. Move in ready and available June 20.