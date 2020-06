Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mostly main floor living- 3 beds, 2 full baths, kitchen and dining and living room all on main. Another full bath, 4th bedroom, family room and laundry in walk-out lower level. 3 car attached garage. Wonderful quiet dead-end street right in Zionsville's Village- no one drives by this house unless they've come to visit! Large .35 acre yard with highly sought after privacy. Walk to parks and Zionsville brick street shopping and dining, and library and 4-star Zionsville schools!