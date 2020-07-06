All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2950 County Road 1000 E

2950 North Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2950 North Ford Road, Zionsville, IN 46077

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 County Road 1000 E have any available units?
2950 County Road 1000 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zionsville, IN.
What amenities does 2950 County Road 1000 E have?
Some of 2950 County Road 1000 E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 County Road 1000 E currently offering any rent specials?
2950 County Road 1000 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 County Road 1000 E pet-friendly?
No, 2950 County Road 1000 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 2950 County Road 1000 E offer parking?
No, 2950 County Road 1000 E does not offer parking.
Does 2950 County Road 1000 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 County Road 1000 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 County Road 1000 E have a pool?
No, 2950 County Road 1000 E does not have a pool.
Does 2950 County Road 1000 E have accessible units?
No, 2950 County Road 1000 E does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 County Road 1000 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 County Road 1000 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 County Road 1000 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 County Road 1000 E does not have units with air conditioning.

