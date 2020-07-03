11705 Chant Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Immaculate townhome available for Rent July15th 2020 at great location in Hunter Glen! Home features 2 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large flex space great for entertaining/office. Main level features open family room w/fireplace and separate dining area and both overlooking the decks. Kitchen features granite counter tops, back splash, breakfast bar, large drop-in kitchen sink. Hardwood flooring throughout the home. Upper level features double master suites with attached baths and walk in closets. Laundry room upstairs w/washer & dryer. Den/office or playroom space on 1st floor w/ half bath too. Close to shopping , dining and HWY access and award wining Zionsville schools!!