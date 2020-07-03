All apartments in Zionsville
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:15 PM

11705 Chant Lane

11705 Chant Lane · (317) 844-5111
Location

11705 Chant Lane, Zionsville, IN 46077
Hunter Glen

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Immaculate townhome available for Rent July15th 2020 at great location in Hunter Glen! Home features 2 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large flex space great for entertaining/office. Main level features open family room w/fireplace and separate dining area and both overlooking the decks. Kitchen features granite counter tops, back splash, breakfast bar, large drop-in kitchen sink. Hardwood flooring throughout the home. Upper level features double master suites with attached baths and walk in closets. Laundry room upstairs w/washer & dryer. Den/office or playroom space on 1st floor w/ half bath too. Close to shopping , dining and HWY access and award wining Zionsville schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11705 Chant Lane have any available units?
11705 Chant Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11705 Chant Lane have?
Some of 11705 Chant Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11705 Chant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11705 Chant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11705 Chant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11705 Chant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zionsville.
Does 11705 Chant Lane offer parking?
No, 11705 Chant Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11705 Chant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11705 Chant Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11705 Chant Lane have a pool?
No, 11705 Chant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11705 Chant Lane have accessible units?
No, 11705 Chant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11705 Chant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11705 Chant Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11705 Chant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11705 Chant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
