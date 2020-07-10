All apartments in Westfield
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:17 PM

546 Crawford Drive

546 Crawford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

546 Crawford Drive, Westfield, IN 46074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bed townhouse with the master on the main and 1 car garage. Several updates throughout include new vinyl hardwood flooring in living/dining areas, new carpet on stairs and second level, new appliances, refinished cabinets and new counter tops. Some light fixtures replaced and new doors leading to rear deck. Fresh paint. Enjoy the high vaulted ceilings in the living space and open loft on the second floor. Master has its own bath and large walk-in closet. Rear deck provides privacy and this property includes lawn maintenance. Unit is located at the end of a dead end road so parking is not plentiful and larger vehicles may be a tight fit. Don't delay to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Crawford Drive have any available units?
546 Crawford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westfield, IN.
What amenities does 546 Crawford Drive have?
Some of 546 Crawford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Crawford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
546 Crawford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Crawford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 546 Crawford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westfield.
Does 546 Crawford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 546 Crawford Drive offers parking.
Does 546 Crawford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Crawford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Crawford Drive have a pool?
No, 546 Crawford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 546 Crawford Drive have accessible units?
No, 546 Crawford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Crawford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 Crawford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Crawford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 Crawford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

