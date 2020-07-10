546 Crawford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bed townhouse with the master on the main and 1 car garage. Several updates throughout include new vinyl hardwood flooring in living/dining areas, new carpet on stairs and second level, new appliances, refinished cabinets and new counter tops. Some light fixtures replaced and new doors leading to rear deck. Fresh paint. Enjoy the high vaulted ceilings in the living space and open loft on the second floor. Master has its own bath and large walk-in closet. Rear deck provides privacy and this property includes lawn maintenance. Unit is located at the end of a dead end road so parking is not plentiful and larger vehicles may be a tight fit. Don't delay to schedule your showing today!