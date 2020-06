Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3BR/2BA Ranch in Maple Village. Soaring ceilings, lots of natural light and neutral color palette. Large EAT-IN KITCHEN with patio doors to spacious backyard.GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE with LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET and bathroom WITH A LOT OF NATURAL LIGHT. Split floor plan with two more bedrooms and a bathroom. OVER-SIZED GARAGE with extra storage area or WORKSHOP. Beautiful home!