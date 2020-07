Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Must see this Immaculately Maintained Spacious Condo. Soaring ceilings in the great room, fireplace, open concept main floor. Kitchen has matching appliances, tons of storage space, and large breakfast bar perfect for eating. Main floor laundry, Master on main with full master bath. Second floor has two additional bedrooms with full hall bath. Community amenities included in the rent amount which includes: Pool and club house for your use. No Pets.