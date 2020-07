Amenities

A wooded, mature lot just off SR9 & not far from I70, I74, Greenfield, Indy, Morristown and Shelbyville. Located on the north side of Shelby Co., the business possibilities for this property are bountiful. 15 acres of wooded land is for lease, which includes an approximate 30x60 concrete block building on the property, with fence around, & another fence around the acres. The building has 2 overhead doors, 2 baths, water heater & oil furnace.