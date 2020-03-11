Amenities
Welcome to Loper Commons Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Shelbyville, Ind. offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in accordance with low income housing tax credit guidelines.
At Loper Commons you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and an on-site professional management team. Loper Commons Apartments offer several community amenities including online rent payments, a fun playground, picnic & grill areas, a pond, a fitness center and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments at Loper Commons feature abundant closet space, exterior storage and fully-equipped kitchens including dishwashers and microwaves.
Income maximums:
1person - $32,460
2person - $37,080
3person - $41,700
4person - $46,320
5person - $50,040
6perosn - $53,570