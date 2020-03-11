Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Loper Commons Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Shelbyville, Ind. offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in accordance with low income housing tax credit guidelines.



At Loper Commons you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and an on-site professional management team. Loper Commons Apartments offer several community amenities including online rent payments, a fun playground, picnic & grill areas, a pond, a fitness center and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments at Loper Commons feature abundant closet space, exterior storage and fully-equipped kitchens including dishwashers and microwaves.









Income maximums:





1person - $32,460



2person - $37,080



3person - $41,700



4person - $46,320



5person - $50,040



6perosn - $53,570