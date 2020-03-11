All apartments in Shelbyville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Loper Commons

919 Lewis Creek Ln · (317) 668-4122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

919 Lewis Creek Ln, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom Apartment I-1

$635

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

One Bedroom Apartment II-1

$660

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Apartment I-1

$730

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Two Bedroom Apartment II-1

$755

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 930 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom Apartment I-1

$830

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1075 sqft

Three Bedroom Apartment II-1

$840

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Loper Commons.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to Loper Commons Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Shelbyville, Ind. offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in accordance with low income housing tax credit guidelines.

At Loper Commons you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and an on-site professional management team. Loper Commons Apartments offer several community amenities including online rent payments, a fun playground, picnic & grill areas, a pond, a fitness center and convenience to everyday shopping and dining. The apartments at Loper Commons feature abundant closet space, exterior storage and fully-equipped kitchens including dishwashers and microwaves.




Income maximums:


1person - $32,460

2person - $37,080

3person - $41,700

4person - $46,320

5person - $50,040

6perosn - $53,570

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for initial and $10 for each additional
Deposit: $199.00 or deposit equal to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $50.00 Hold fee due at time of application (will be applied to deposit at move in)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15/$25
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Storage on patio or balcony

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Loper Commons have any available units?
Loper Commons offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $635, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $730, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $830. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Loper Commons have?
Some of Loper Commons's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Loper Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Loper Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Loper Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Loper Commons is pet friendly.
Does Loper Commons offer parking?
Yes, Loper Commons offers parking.
Does Loper Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Loper Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Loper Commons have a pool?
No, Loper Commons does not have a pool.
Does Loper Commons have accessible units?
No, Loper Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Loper Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Loper Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Loper Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Loper Commons has units with air conditioning.

