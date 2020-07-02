All apartments in Plainfield
961 Valley View Drive
961 Valley View Drive

961 Valley View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

961 Valley View Dr, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located at the back of the neighborhood in a desirably tranquil cul-de-sac this 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom all-electric home in Plainfield is the perfect place to come home to. Complete with central air, a formal laundry room, an attached garage & refrigerator & stove, the only thing missing is you! Fill out your application today at www.evergrowpm.com.

- Contact office for the Security Deposit information
- No Section 8 participation
- Renters Insurance is required
- Tenant responsible for all utilities
- The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com

To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

