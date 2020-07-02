961 Valley View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located at the back of the neighborhood in a desirably tranquil cul-de-sac this 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom all-electric home in Plainfield is the perfect place to come home to. Complete with central air, a formal laundry room, an attached garage & refrigerator & stove, the only thing missing is you! Fill out your application today at www.evergrowpm.com.



- Contact office for the Security Deposit information

- No Section 8 participation

- Renters Insurance is required

- Tenant responsible for all utilities

- The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com



To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.