5579 Lipizzan lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

5579 Lipizzan lane

5579 Lipizzan Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5579 Lipizzan Ln, Plainfield, IN 46168

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Maintenance Free Living in Plainfield! - This all brick 2 BR Patio home is now available. Featuring 1629 sq/ft all on 1 level. This home offers 2 good sized BR's with 2 full baths. The Master Suite features a full bath with walk-in shower and extra large walk-in closet. The Kitchen comes complete with all Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Solid Surface Tops and light & bright cabinets. The LR features a gas fireplace for those cold Winter days ahead! The 10x10 Sun room features lots of natural light. This homes also features a finished 2 car garage, Professional Mgmt and maintenance free living as lawn care, snow removal and home maintenance are all provided. Great quiet Plainfield Community. Close to shopping, interstates, Parks and much more. Hurry, grab your stuff cause this one's going fast!

** The above information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**
**Good Credit History, Income & Back Round Information are required**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3752486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5579 Lipizzan lane have any available units?
5579 Lipizzan lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plainfield, IN.
How much is rent in Plainfield, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5579 Lipizzan lane have?
Some of 5579 Lipizzan lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5579 Lipizzan lane currently offering any rent specials?
5579 Lipizzan lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5579 Lipizzan lane pet-friendly?
No, 5579 Lipizzan lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plainfield.
Does 5579 Lipizzan lane offer parking?
Yes, 5579 Lipizzan lane offers parking.
Does 5579 Lipizzan lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5579 Lipizzan lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5579 Lipizzan lane have a pool?
Yes, 5579 Lipizzan lane has a pool.
Does 5579 Lipizzan lane have accessible units?
No, 5579 Lipizzan lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5579 Lipizzan lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5579 Lipizzan lane does not have units with dishwashers.
