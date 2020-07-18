5579 Lipizzan lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Maintenance Free Living in Plainfield! - This all brick 2 BR Patio home is now available. Featuring 1629 sq/ft all on 1 level. This home offers 2 good sized BR's with 2 full baths. The Master Suite features a full bath with walk-in shower and extra large walk-in closet. The Kitchen comes complete with all Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Solid Surface Tops and light & bright cabinets. The LR features a gas fireplace for those cold Winter days ahead! The 10x10 Sun room features lots of natural light. This homes also features a finished 2 car garage, Professional Mgmt and maintenance free living as lawn care, snow removal and home maintenance are all provided. Great quiet Plainfield Community. Close to shopping, interstates, Parks and much more. Hurry, grab your stuff cause this one's going fast!



** The above information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**

**Good Credit History, Income & Back Round Information are required**



No Pets Allowed



