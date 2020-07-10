1626 Section St.

Amenities

Cute 3 BR Ranch Home in Plainfield! - This cute ranch style home is nestled onto a quiet Plainfield street. Located just behind Brentwood Elementary and featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 full (completely updated) bath. This home offers more than 1000 sq/ft of living space, 1 car attached garage and large yard. The Kitchen comes complete with appliances and features new flooring laminate flooring. The Living Rm and all three bedrooms have fresh paint and new carpet and pad. This home has been freshly painted and cleaned. Hurry, grab your stuff cause this one's going fast. Sorry, no pets allowed.



