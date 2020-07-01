9763 Rolling Plain Dr

Amenities

Prairie Lakes townhouse 2+ bedroom with large loft upstairs. All new flooring throughout. One car attached garage and patio on rear of unit. Private entrance. Excellent location near Hwy 37 and 146th St. Near health clubs, shopping, restaurants, and day care. Easy access to 146th and 37. Located in Noblesville. Hamilton Southeastern school systems. All appliances included as well as new water softener. Washer/Dryer in laundry unit on second floor. Ample closets on both floors. Ten foot ceilings on first floor, beautiful 42" cabinets in kitchen.