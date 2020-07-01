All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 9763 Rolling Plain Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
9763 Rolling Plain Dr
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:08 AM

9763 Rolling Plain Dr

9763 Rolling Plain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9763 Rolling Plain Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prairie Lakes townhouse 2+ bedroom with large loft upstairs. All new flooring throughout. One car attached garage and patio on rear of unit. Private entrance. Excellent location near Hwy 37 and 146th St. Near health clubs, shopping, restaurants, and day care. Easy access to 146th and 37. Located in Noblesville. Hamilton Southeastern school systems. All appliances included as well as new water softener. Washer/Dryer in laundry unit on second floor. Ample closets on both floors. Ten foot ceilings on first floor, beautiful 42" cabinets in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr have any available units?
9763 Rolling Plain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr have?
Some of 9763 Rolling Plain Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9763 Rolling Plain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9763 Rolling Plain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9763 Rolling Plain Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9763 Rolling Plain Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9763 Rolling Plain Dr offers parking.
Does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9763 Rolling Plain Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr have a pool?
No, 9763 Rolling Plain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr have accessible units?
No, 9763 Rolling Plain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9763 Rolling Plain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9763 Rolling Plain Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis