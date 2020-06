Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate townhome available for rent in Prairie lakes now!! Home features 3 bedroom with 21/2 bath with 2 car attached garage. It features open plan having Family room with gas fireplace open to kitchen/dining. Updated kitchen with SS appliances granite counter tops with 42 inch cabinets . Main level with Hand-scraped engineered hardwoods. Upstairs with 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bath has enlarged shower, raised vanities, double sinks. Laundry room upstairs with washer dryer included. Private open patio backing to the nature preserve. Community pool access. Close to Highway , shopping and dining. Award winning HSE schools.