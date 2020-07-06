7572 Sea Crest Way N

Amenities

Quiet and relaxing over 55+ community! 2 bed & 2 bath ranch paired patio home. Open floor plan with separate office/bonus space. Over 1600 sq ft plus 3-Seasons Rm. Large, private fully fenced backyard. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included. Low maintenance exterior with lawn care & snow removal included. 2 car attached garage. Pets with approval. No Smoking. Applicants and all tenants must be over 55 years. Tenant pays gas, electric, cable & water. Owner pays for trash and sewer.