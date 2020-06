Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator

Looking to live in Noblesville? Here is your opportunity!! Check out this wonderful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with plenty of living space. The cathedral ceilings, cased openings, and beautiful chandeliers make this a one of a kind home. Enjoy sitting on your patio, or cook in your spacious kitchen, this house has plenty to offer for everyone. Schedule your tour now before it is too late to rent this unique home in historic Noblesville!