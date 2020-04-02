All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 5664 Polk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
5664 Polk Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

5664 Polk Drive

5664 Polk Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5664 Polk Dr, Noblesville, IN 46062
Noble West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent September 1st at great location !! It features 2 bedroom with 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. Main level with open floor plan with hardwood floors with high ceiling family room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets as well as an eat in kitchen area with a open patio . All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet . Extra loft area for a small office space. Lower level with a laundry room included washers and dryer. Close to shopping ,dining and highway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5664 Polk Drive have any available units?
5664 Polk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5664 Polk Drive have?
Some of 5664 Polk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5664 Polk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5664 Polk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5664 Polk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5664 Polk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 5664 Polk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5664 Polk Drive offers parking.
Does 5664 Polk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5664 Polk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5664 Polk Drive have a pool?
No, 5664 Polk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5664 Polk Drive have accessible units?
No, 5664 Polk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5664 Polk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5664 Polk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis