5664 Polk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate Townhome available for Rent September 1st at great location !! It features 2 bedroom with 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage. Main level with open floor plan with hardwood floors with high ceiling family room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets as well as an eat in kitchen area with a open patio . All bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. Master bedroom with a huge walk in closet . Extra loft area for a small office space. Lower level with a laundry room included washers and dryer. Close to shopping ,dining and highway access.