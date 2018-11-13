All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 499 South 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
499 South 9th Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:16 PM

499 South 9th Street

499 South 9th Street · (317) 776-0200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

499 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
conference room
accessible
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
parking
Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths. Lower level is one open area with daylight windows. Multiple doors and staircases would allow a tenant to sublease lower level. Updated mechanical systems include 200 amp service and high efficiency HVAC. 8 onsite parking space and handicap ramp. Partially furnished. 3 blocks from historic courthouse square with City and County offices, dining, shopping, breweries, parks and summer events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 499 South 9th Street have any available units?
499 South 9th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 499 South 9th Street have?
Some of 499 South 9th Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 499 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
499 South 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 499 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 499 South 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 499 South 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 499 South 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 499 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 499 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 499 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 499 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 499 South 9th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 499 South 9th Street has accessible units.
Does 499 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 499 South 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 499 South 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity