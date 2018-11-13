499 South 9th Street

Amenities

Historic Model Mill office (looks like a Carnegie Library) for lease - zoned for office use. Iconic historic space with Arts & Crafts decor. 1st floor has large meeting/bull-pen area, 4 private glass-lined offices, conference room, kitchen and baths. Lower level is one open area with daylight windows. Multiple doors and staircases would allow a tenant to sublease lower level. Updated mechanical systems include 200 amp service and high efficiency HVAC. 8 onsite parking space and handicap ramp. Partially furnished. 3 blocks from historic courthouse square with City and County offices, dining, shopping, breweries, parks and summer events.