Noblesville, IN
340 South 12th Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 5:15 PM

340 South 12th Street

340 South 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

340 South 12th Street, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath unit in quiet neighborhood of Noblesville. Full kitchen and good size living room. Washer and dryer included. No yard to maintain. Entrance is on side of house. Extra room for storage. Close to Seminary Park and walking distance to historic Downtown.
Schedule a showing soon! This is one of the least expensive rental currently available in Hamilton County.
Please do not disturb tenants on other side of home.

Tenant responsible for gas, electric, wastewater, and trash.$25 flat rate per month for both wastewater and trash. Water paid by Landlord. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home. Landlord may require additional financial security from a tenant of dubious creditworthiness or criminal background; beyond the advertised security deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 South 12th Street have any available units?
340 South 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 340 South 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 South 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 South 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 South 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 340 South 12th Street offer parking?
No, 340 South 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 340 South 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 South 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 South 12th Street have a pool?
No, 340 South 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 South 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 340 South 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 South 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 South 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 South 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 South 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
