340 South 12th Street

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 1 Bath unit in quiet neighborhood of Noblesville. Full kitchen and good size living room. Washer and dryer included. No yard to maintain. Entrance is on side of house. Extra room for storage. Close to Seminary Park and walking distance to historic Downtown.

Schedule a showing soon! This is one of the least expensive rental currently available in Hamilton County.

Please do not disturb tenants on other side of home.



Tenant responsible for gas, electric, wastewater, and trash.$25 flat rate per month for both wastewater and trash. Water paid by Landlord. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home. Landlord may require additional financial security from a tenant of dubious creditworthiness or criminal background; beyond the advertised security deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

