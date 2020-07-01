19488 Chip Shot Road

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in a friendly golf course community near Morse Lake Amenities. Neutral interior and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout main level. Move in ready, washer and dryer included. Upgraded Kitchen with Espresso Cabinets, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry, and Stainless Steel appliances including double oven! Ceiling Fan and Cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Overhead lighting in all bedrooms. Nice master suite with large vanity and walk in closet. Keypad entry and 2 remotes for your 2 car attached garage. Big Backyard and great neighbors. Near walking trails, a community playground, Morse Beach, and Forest Park.