Noblesville, IN
19488 Chip Shot Road
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

19488 Chip Shot Road

19488 Chip Shot Road · No Longer Available
Noblesville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

19488 Chip Shot Road, Noblesville, IN 46062
Lakes at Prairie Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in a friendly golf course community near Morse Lake Amenities. Neutral interior and Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout main level. Move in ready, washer and dryer included. Upgraded Kitchen with Espresso Cabinets, breakfast bar, recessed lighting, pantry, and Stainless Steel appliances including double oven! Ceiling Fan and Cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Overhead lighting in all bedrooms. Nice master suite with large vanity and walk in closet. Keypad entry and 2 remotes for your 2 car attached garage. Big Backyard and great neighbors. Near walking trails, a community playground, Morse Beach, and Forest Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19488 Chip Shot Road have any available units?
19488 Chip Shot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 19488 Chip Shot Road have?
Some of 19488 Chip Shot Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19488 Chip Shot Road currently offering any rent specials?
19488 Chip Shot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19488 Chip Shot Road pet-friendly?
No, 19488 Chip Shot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 19488 Chip Shot Road offer parking?
Yes, 19488 Chip Shot Road offers parking.
Does 19488 Chip Shot Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19488 Chip Shot Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19488 Chip Shot Road have a pool?
No, 19488 Chip Shot Road does not have a pool.
Does 19488 Chip Shot Road have accessible units?
No, 19488 Chip Shot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19488 Chip Shot Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19488 Chip Shot Road has units with dishwashers.

