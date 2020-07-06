18827 Tillamook Run East

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Very large (3052 sq ft) and located in a great neighborhood. Neighborhood is off of SR 38 and Hague for easy commute or a quick trip into Historic Downtown. Has to access to park walking trails and minutes from Morse Beach. Has separate dining room. First floor bedroom that could be used as an office. Large living areas and master bath. Email or Call Owner for showings. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Contact us to schedule a showing.