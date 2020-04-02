18324 Cumberland Road Northe

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

This lovely furnished home is located in the sought after Morningside neighborhood! This home has an open floor plan on the main level. The Living room has a fireplace and opens to a deck and the back yard. Theres a baby grand piano in the dining area for musicians to enjoy. The Media Room is equipped with TV and also opens to the deck. There are abundant outside areas to enjoy your solitude. There is one bedroom on the main floor, and the master and another bedroom are located on the 2nd floor, all have private bathrooms.



Located within walking distance to many restaurants, shops and the BeltLine.



Ask about pets please.