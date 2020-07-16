18097 Kinder Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Prepare yourself for privacy in a park-like setting conveniently located between Westfield and Noblesville. Mature trees line the backyard which faces west for delightful outdoor evenings. This four bedroom home has been lovingly cared for. Upgrades abound including custom bathroom with glass door shower in the expansive owner's suite (23x11). Hardwood flooring throughout the main level, brick hearth fireplace, screened porch & paver patio. Rear-load garage & beautiful landscape add curb appeal.Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.