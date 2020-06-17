All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 15472 Sandlands Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
15472 Sandlands Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:37 PM

15472 Sandlands Circle

15472 Sandlands Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15472 Sandlands Circle, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath with a nice fenced in yard and a very flowing floorplan. Located within the Hamilton SE school district and close to shopping. No pets. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15472 Sandlands Circle have any available units?
15472 Sandlands Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 15472 Sandlands Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15472 Sandlands Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15472 Sandlands Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15472 Sandlands Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 15472 Sandlands Circle offer parking?
No, 15472 Sandlands Circle does not offer parking.
Does 15472 Sandlands Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15472 Sandlands Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15472 Sandlands Circle have a pool?
No, 15472 Sandlands Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15472 Sandlands Circle have accessible units?
No, 15472 Sandlands Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15472 Sandlands Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15472 Sandlands Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 15472 Sandlands Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15472 Sandlands Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis