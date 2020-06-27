All apartments in Noblesville
14776 Redcliff Dr.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

14776 Redcliff Dr.

14776 Redcliff Drive
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

14776 Redcliff Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062
Kingsley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Redcliff - Property Id: 140473

New paint throughout, new carpet in living rm, family rm and all bedrooms. New vinyl in the master bath, guest bath and large, walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that features garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and linen closet. Kitchen comes with new appliances and eat-in area looking out onto large deck. Fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140473p
Property Id 140473

(RLNE5046182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14776 Redcliff Dr. have any available units?
14776 Redcliff Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14776 Redcliff Dr. have?
Some of 14776 Redcliff Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14776 Redcliff Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14776 Redcliff Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14776 Redcliff Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14776 Redcliff Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14776 Redcliff Dr. offer parking?
No, 14776 Redcliff Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 14776 Redcliff Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14776 Redcliff Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14776 Redcliff Dr. have a pool?
No, 14776 Redcliff Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14776 Redcliff Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14776 Redcliff Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14776 Redcliff Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14776 Redcliff Dr. has units with dishwashers.
