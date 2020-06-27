14776 Redcliff Dr.

Amenities
Redcliff - Property Id: 140473
New paint throughout, new carpet in living rm, family rm and all bedrooms. New vinyl in the master bath, guest bath and large, walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with master bath that features garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and linen closet. Kitchen comes with new appliances and eat-in area looking out onto large deck. Fully fenced backyard. Close to shopping, restaurants and parks.
