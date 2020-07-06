14665 White Tail Run

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f4669e01c ---- This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in Creekside at Cedar Path is move in ready and won\'t last long. As you enter the home you find yourself in a large open concept floor plan that boasts a large living room with plank hardwood flooring. The open kitchen is fully stocked with appliances and has an eat-in area as well. Half bath on the main level Separate laundry room on the 2nd level with washer and dryer included. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets) and 2 full bathroom. The master suite bedroom is very large. Additional amenities include a privacy fenced in back yard, great back patio and 2 car attached garage. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, washer and dryer Included! Security Deposit = $1,299 Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of trash, sewer, water, electricity and gas. The sewer and trash remain in the home owners name per city policy and a rate of $52.60 per month and this is paid along with rent each month (amount is subject to change per city policy). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit