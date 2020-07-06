All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

14665 White Tail Run

14665 White Tail Run · No Longer Available
Noblesville
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

14665 White Tail Run, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f4669e01c ---- This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in Creekside at Cedar Path is move in ready and won\'t last long. As you enter the home you find yourself in a large open concept floor plan that boasts a large living room with plank hardwood flooring. The open kitchen is fully stocked with appliances and has an eat-in area as well. Half bath on the main level Separate laundry room on the 2nd level with washer and dryer included. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets) and 2 full bathroom. The master suite bedroom is very large. Additional amenities include a privacy fenced in back yard, great back patio and 2 car attached garage. Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, washer and dryer Included! Security Deposit = $1,299 Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of trash, sewer, water, electricity and gas. The sewer and trash remain in the home owners name per city policy and a rate of $52.60 per month and this is paid along with rent each month (amount is subject to change per city policy). Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Fence Pets Allowed Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14665 White Tail Run have any available units?
14665 White Tail Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14665 White Tail Run have?
Some of 14665 White Tail Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14665 White Tail Run currently offering any rent specials?
14665 White Tail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14665 White Tail Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 14665 White Tail Run is pet friendly.
Does 14665 White Tail Run offer parking?
Yes, 14665 White Tail Run offers parking.
Does 14665 White Tail Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14665 White Tail Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14665 White Tail Run have a pool?
No, 14665 White Tail Run does not have a pool.
Does 14665 White Tail Run have accessible units?
No, 14665 White Tail Run does not have accessible units.
Does 14665 White Tail Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14665 White Tail Run has units with dishwashers.

