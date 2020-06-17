14373 Cuppola Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Open Concept Ranch with cathedral ceilings, laminate floors and updated fixtures, this home has 3 BR and 2 BA. Master bedroom has double sinks, large garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Laundry room also serves as mud room between the 2-car rear load garage and kitchen. Close to Hamilton Town Center and easy interstate access. Neighborhood has a park with gazebo and playground. Sewer is paid to property management company in addition to rent each month, at current average of $50/mo.