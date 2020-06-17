All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 14373 Cuppola Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
14373 Cuppola Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:07 AM

14373 Cuppola Drive

14373 Cuppola Drive · (317) 885-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14373 Cuppola Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Open Concept Ranch with cathedral ceilings, laminate floors and updated fixtures, this home has 3 BR and 2 BA. Master bedroom has double sinks, large garden tub and spacious walk-in closet. Laundry room also serves as mud room between the 2-car rear load garage and kitchen. Close to Hamilton Town Center and easy interstate access. Neighborhood has a park with gazebo and playground. Sewer is paid to property management company in addition to rent each month, at current average of $50/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14373 Cuppola Drive have any available units?
14373 Cuppola Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14373 Cuppola Drive have?
Some of 14373 Cuppola Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14373 Cuppola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14373 Cuppola Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14373 Cuppola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14373 Cuppola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 14373 Cuppola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14373 Cuppola Drive does offer parking.
Does 14373 Cuppola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14373 Cuppola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14373 Cuppola Drive have a pool?
No, 14373 Cuppola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14373 Cuppola Drive have accessible units?
No, 14373 Cuppola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14373 Cuppola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14373 Cuppola Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14373 Cuppola Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity