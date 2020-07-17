14312 Goldthread Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate Move In ready updated Town home Available for Rent now !!Towmhome features 3 bedroom and loft with 21/2 Bath and 2 car attached garage. Main level features family room with dining space with Laminate hardwood on main level.Updated kitchen with granite counter tops & tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, center island. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms and loft. Huge master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet updated bath with dual vanity. Laundry upstairs with washer dryer included. 2 car attached garage, storage closet. Great location close to highways with award wining and HSE schools. Close to shopping and dining with access to community pool.