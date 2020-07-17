All apartments in Noblesville
14312 Goldthread Drive
14312 Goldthread Drive

14312 Goldthread Dr · No Longer Available
Location

14312 Goldthread Dr, Noblesville, IN 46060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Immaculate Move In ready updated Town home Available for Rent now !!Towmhome features 3 bedroom and loft with 21/2 Bath and 2 car attached garage. Main level features family room with dining space with Laminate hardwood on main level.Updated kitchen with granite counter tops & tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, center island. Upstairs with 3 bedrooms and loft. Huge master bedroom w/ a walk-in closet updated bath with dual vanity. Laundry upstairs with washer dryer included. 2 car attached garage, storage closet. Great location close to highways with award wining and HSE schools. Close to shopping and dining with access to community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14312 Goldthread Drive have any available units?
14312 Goldthread Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 14312 Goldthread Drive have?
Some of 14312 Goldthread Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14312 Goldthread Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14312 Goldthread Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14312 Goldthread Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14312 Goldthread Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 14312 Goldthread Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14312 Goldthread Drive offers parking.
Does 14312 Goldthread Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14312 Goldthread Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14312 Goldthread Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14312 Goldthread Drive has a pool.
Does 14312 Goldthread Drive have accessible units?
No, 14312 Goldthread Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14312 Goldthread Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14312 Goldthread Drive has units with dishwashers.
