12655 Braddock Lane

Beautiful 3 beds/loft close to HSE schools,Amenities include neighborhood pool, playground, basketball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, walking trails throughout. Main level has an open floor plan, lg family room. Whole house has laminate wood floors. The kitchen has lots of counter space, an island, and a large walk in pantry. The dining area features a sliding door giving you access to the fenced in backyard. The spacious master bedroom features 2 large walk-in closets and the master bath has dual sinks with a large tub shower, and it's own linen closet. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. water softener, washer, dryer included. Furnished downstairs if you choose. Come and see this house!! Great Location!