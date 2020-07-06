All apartments in Noblesville
Location

12655 Braddock Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3 beds/loft close to HSE schools,Amenities include neighborhood pool, playground, basketball courts, soccer fields, tennis courts, walking trails throughout. Main level has an open floor plan, lg family room. Whole house has laminate wood floors. The kitchen has lots of counter space, an island, and a large walk in pantry. The dining area features a sliding door giving you access to the fenced in backyard. The spacious master bedroom features 2 large walk-in closets and the master bath has dual sinks with a large tub shower, and it's own linen closet. All Bedrooms have walk-in closets. water softener, washer, dryer included. Furnished downstairs if you choose. Come and see this house!! Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12655 Braddock Lane have any available units?
12655 Braddock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12655 Braddock Lane have?
Some of 12655 Braddock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12655 Braddock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12655 Braddock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12655 Braddock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12655 Braddock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 12655 Braddock Lane offer parking?
No, 12655 Braddock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12655 Braddock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12655 Braddock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12655 Braddock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12655 Braddock Lane has a pool.
Does 12655 Braddock Lane have accessible units?
No, 12655 Braddock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12655 Braddock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12655 Braddock Lane has units with dishwashers.

