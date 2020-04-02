All apartments in Noblesville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:41 PM

1250 East CONNER Street

1250 Conner St · (317) 776-0200
Location

1250 Conner St, Noblesville, IN 46060

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place. Multiple office spaces on 3 floors are versatile–some connectable by simply opening pocket doors, others are private. Many fireplaces and stained glass windows grace this elegant environment. Three half baths, front and rear staircases, 9 on-site parking spaces. Seeking 1, single tenant only. 3 blocks to courthouse square. Perfect corporate office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 East CONNER Street have any available units?
1250 East CONNER Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 1250 East CONNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 East CONNER Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 East CONNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1250 East CONNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 1250 East CONNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 East CONNER Street does offer parking.
Does 1250 East CONNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 East CONNER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 East CONNER Street have a pool?
No, 1250 East CONNER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1250 East CONNER Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 East CONNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 East CONNER Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 East CONNER Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 East CONNER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 East CONNER Street does not have units with air conditioning.
