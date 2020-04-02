1250 East CONNER Street

Amenities

Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place. Multiple office spaces on 3 floors are versatile–some connectable by simply opening pocket doors, others are private. Many fireplaces and stained glass windows grace this elegant environment. Three half baths, front and rear staircases, 9 on-site parking spaces. Seeking 1, single tenant only. 3 blocks to courthouse square. Perfect corporate office.