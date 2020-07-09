All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 12374 Deerview Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
12374 Deerview Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

12374 Deerview Dr

12374 Deerview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12374 Deerview Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path

Amenities

stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Home In Sought after Noblesville! - Three Bedroom - Two Bathroom home located in beautiful Noblesville. The kitchen opens to the living room making entertaining guests or family a breeze. Brand new stainless steel stove in the kitchen, you'll be the first to use. Plenty of Sunlight throughout the home. All new water heater installed. Pets Case by Case! Award-winning HSE schools! Take a tour today!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE5400693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12374 Deerview Dr have any available units?
12374 Deerview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
Is 12374 Deerview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12374 Deerview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12374 Deerview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12374 Deerview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Noblesville.
Does 12374 Deerview Dr offer parking?
No, 12374 Deerview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12374 Deerview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12374 Deerview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12374 Deerview Dr have a pool?
No, 12374 Deerview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12374 Deerview Dr have accessible units?
No, 12374 Deerview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12374 Deerview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12374 Deerview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12374 Deerview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12374 Deerview Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly Places
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis