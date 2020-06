12157 Maize Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

NICE 3 BR/2.5 BATHROOM, 2 STORY HOME LOCATED IN HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN SCHOOLS. INCLUDES NEWER CARPET & VINYL FLOORING, UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES, ETC. HOME FEATURES NEWER WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE LIVING ROOM AND CERAMIC TILE IN THE KITCHEN & LAUNDRY RM, ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED, LARGE LOFT AREA, MASTER BR SUITE W/ GARDEN TUB & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, FULL FENCED AREA AROUND THE WOOD DECK & SO MUCH MORE. NOBLESVILLE SEWER DOES NOT ALLOW RENTERS TO TAKE OVER BILLING, OWNER WILL BILL TENANT MONTHLY. AVG IS AROUND $60.00