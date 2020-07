Amenities

Pet friendly, family home located near dining, shopping, entertainment and close to commuting roads. This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home boasts a large family area with vaulted ceiling AND a loft! Lots of room for gathering and entertaining. BIG open kitchen, fire place, washer and dryer, fenced in backyard. This home will not be available for long. Schedule a showing today! 317-794-2064