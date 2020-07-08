Rent Calculator
10453 Platinum Drive
10453 Platinum Drive
10453 Platinum Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10453 Platinum Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060
Howe Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/2. Spacious townhouse with all appliances included. One car garage. Large master bedroom. Lawn care included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10453 Platinum Drive have any available units?
10453 Platinum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Noblesville, IN
.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Noblesville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10453 Platinum Drive have?
Some of 10453 Platinum Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10453 Platinum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10453 Platinum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10453 Platinum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10453 Platinum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Noblesville
.
Does 10453 Platinum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10453 Platinum Drive offers parking.
Does 10453 Platinum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10453 Platinum Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10453 Platinum Drive have a pool?
No, 10453 Platinum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10453 Platinum Drive have accessible units?
No, 10453 Platinum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10453 Platinum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10453 Platinum Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
