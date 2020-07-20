10322 Sage Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Noblesville IN. This home features a wonderful great room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat in kitchen has been updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. Downstairs also offers a dining room as well a convenient downstairs master bedroom with full en suite master bathroom and large closet. Upstairs has 3 more great sized bedrooms and full bathroom. In addition, the home offers a spacious two car garage and good sized fenced in backyard!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.