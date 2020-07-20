All apartments in Noblesville
Find more places like 10322 Sage Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Noblesville, IN
/
10322 Sage Court
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:06 PM

10322 Sage Court

10322 Sage Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Noblesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10322 Sage Court, Noblesville, IN 46060
Meadows Knoll

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Noblesville IN. This home features a wonderful great room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Spacious eat in kitchen has been updated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic tile flooring. Downstairs also offers a dining room as well a convenient downstairs master bedroom with full en suite master bathroom and large closet. Upstairs has 3 more great sized bedrooms and full bathroom. In addition, the home offers a spacious two car garage and good sized fenced in backyard!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10322 Sage Court have any available units?
10322 Sage Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Noblesville, IN.
How much is rent in Noblesville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10322 Sage Court have?
Some of 10322 Sage Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10322 Sage Court currently offering any rent specials?
10322 Sage Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10322 Sage Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10322 Sage Court is pet friendly.
Does 10322 Sage Court offer parking?
Yes, 10322 Sage Court offers parking.
Does 10322 Sage Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10322 Sage Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10322 Sage Court have a pool?
No, 10322 Sage Court does not have a pool.
Does 10322 Sage Court have accessible units?
No, 10322 Sage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10322 Sage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10322 Sage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr
Noblesville, IN 46060
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North
Noblesville, IN 46060
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way
Noblesville, IN 46060
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr
Noblesville, IN 46062
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln
Noblesville, IN 46060

Similar Pages

Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms
Noblesville Apartments with ParkingNoblesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Noblesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, IN
Shelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INWabash, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis