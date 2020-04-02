10251 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love the space this home has to offer- 2 living areas, large 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2 and half bathrooms, U shaped kitchen with great counter and cabinet space, dining room with slider out to the patio. Up stairs boasts a wonderful loft!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!



Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable fee per pet max of 3. In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.